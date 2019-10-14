e-paper
Fire at commercial building in Mumbai’s Andheri, 3 rescued

A fire broke out at G+22 structured commercial building located in Andheri in Mumbai. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

A fire broke out at a ground-plus-22-storey commercial building in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai, on Monday, a day after a man was killed and six others were injured in a major blaze in the city.

Officials said the level 2 fire was first reported at 12:48pm on the sixth floor of Peninsula Business Park building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

Three people were successfully rescued till 1:07pm from the 11th floor through the staircase, officials of the Fire Brigade said.

Although the fire was not a major one, people were still stranded inside the building and were being rescued by the personnel of the Fire Brigade.

The Fire Brigade has pressed four fire engines, one quick rescue van, three jumbo tankers, two turntable ladders and six ambulances to tackle the fire and in the rescue operation.

Monday’s blaze was reported after the major fire that broke out at a ground-plus-five-storey commercial building on Grant Road on Sunday morning.

The fire at Aditya Arcade, Padamsee, Grant Road (East), was reported at 6.06am from the ground and first floors of the building, which primarily houses hardware shops and offices.

Although it was a level two (minor) fire at 6.15am, the blaze escalated to level four (major) by 8.53am. The fire was contained by 6.13pm, and extinguished by 8.28pm.

Chief fire officer, PS Rahangdale, said a detailed investigation will be carried out to detect the cause of the fire and stern action will be initiated under the fire safety act if norms were flouted.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:23 IST

