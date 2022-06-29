Home / India News / Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi
Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi

Delhi Fire Services officials said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and 26 of them were dousing the flames
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out at a godown of chemicals used in cleaning and washing shoes in outer Delhi’s Raj Park area around 3.50 am on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said fire tenders rushed to the spot and 26 of them were dousing the flames. No causality has been reported so far.

Deputy police commissioner (outer district) Sameer Sharma said that prima facie short circuit appears to have caused the fire. “Some chemicals used to clean and wash shoes were stored in the godown. Only the watchman of the godown was present at the time of the incident. Inquiry of the matter is going on,” said Sharma.

