Mumbai ONGC plant fire: 4 killed, gas being diverted to Gujarat

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:14 IST

Four people were killed in a major fire that broke out at a gas processing unit owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) at Uran in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

News agency PTI quoted a police official saying that four people were killed in the fire and three othere were injured.

According to the police, the fire broke around 6.45 am when a few employees were working inside it. Within a few minutes, the fire engulfed a huge part of the unit. “Three employees who were working inside, reportedly suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital,” said a police officer.

ONGC tweeted that the fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning in the Uran plant, around 50 km from Mumbai. It added that gas is being diverted from Uran to ONGC’s plant in Hazira in Gujarat.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Fire tenders from Uran, Panvel, Nerul and JNPT were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation is still going on. “The exact reason behind the fire is not known yet. As a preventive measure, we have cordoned off the area and are now allowing anyone to enter the unit at a distance of 1.5 kilometer,” the officer said.

In 2005, 11 people were killed in a fire at Mumbai High when a vessel collided with one of the four platforms of the rig. The economic loss was pegged at $300 million.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:09 IST