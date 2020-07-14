e-paper
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam

Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam

An explosion was first heard at the Pharma City, following which there was a huge fire, according to sources.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Visakhapatnam
A fire has broken out at a pharma company in JN pharma city, Visakhapatnam.
A fire has broken out at a pharma company in JN pharma city, Visakhapatnam.(ANI Photo)
         

A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police sources said.

The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it came just a couple of months after styrene vapour leak in the LG Polymers plant in the region.

An explosion was first heard at the Pharma City, following which there was a huge fire, according to sources.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the fire and emergency services personnel could not immediately reach the spot as the blaze has engulfed the area, police sources said.

The explosion is said to have occurred in the unit of Ramky Solvents and the cause of the incident is not yet known, according to sources. Further details are awaited.

Last month, a gas leak incident in one of the companies in Pharma City left two workers dead and four injured.

