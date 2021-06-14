Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport's IT building, 6 fire tenders at the spot
A minor fire broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
A minor fire broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport's IT building, 6 fire tenders at the spot

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said all occupants in the premises were rescued with the help of fire ladder and no casualties have been reported so far.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST

A minor fire broke out in the IT building of Delhi's Safdarjung Airport on Monday, officials said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said all occupants in the premises were rescued with the help of fire ladder and no casualties have been reported so far.

This is the second incident of fire reported from the national capital in past two days after a major fire at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday gutted five shops. The fire started from a showroom in the Central Market and at least 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi safdarjung airport
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.