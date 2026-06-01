Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, all residents evacuated

A fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Mukherjee Nagar area, prompting a swift response from the fire department, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

All residents trapped inside the building were safely evacuated(Ishant Chauhan/HT File Photo)

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The incident occurred late Sunday night.

All residents trapped inside the building were safely evacuated. There were no casualties reported.

The DFS said the department received a call about the fire at 10:30 pm. Firefighters immediately rushed to the site and managed to bring the blaze under control by around 12:15 am.

Further details are awaited.

No survivors in Mehrauli building collapse

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, which collapsed a day before, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said.

Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway. He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway. He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The work of removing debris is underway. The NDRF team is on the ground and is on standby. If needed, they will continue their work. Sniffer dogs are used to locate survivors trapped inside. They track scents and provide indicators that dog handlers can interpret. However, in our search using dogs, no survivor was indicated. Therefore, using all our equipment, whether mechanical or canine resources, we haven't found any trace of a live victim," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The work of removing debris is underway. The NDRF team is on the ground and is on standby. If needed, they will continue their work. Sniffer dogs are used to locate survivors trapped inside. They track scents and provide indicators that dog handlers can interpret. However, in our search using dogs, no survivor was indicated. Therefore, using all our equipment, whether mechanical or canine resources, we haven't found any trace of a live victim," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station.

According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village. The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm.

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