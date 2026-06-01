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Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, all residents evacuated

Fire broke out in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, DFS rushed to site. No survivors in Mehrauli building collapse near Saket metro station. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 11:11 am IST
ANI |
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A fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Mukherjee Nagar area, prompting a swift response from the fire department, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

All residents trapped inside the building were safely evacuated(Ishant Chauhan/HT File Photo)

The incident occurred late Sunday night.

All residents trapped inside the building were safely evacuated. There were no casualties reported.

The DFS said the department received a call about the fire at 10:30 pm. Firefighters immediately rushed to the site and managed to bring the blaze under control by around 12:15 am.

Further details are awaited.

No survivors in Mehrauli building collapse

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, which collapsed a day before, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said.

Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station.

According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village. The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm.

 
national disaster response force mehrauli delhi
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Home / India News / Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, all residents evacuated
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