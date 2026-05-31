Delhi building collapse caught on camera: 6 dead, 10 injured so far in incident near Saket metro station

At least six people were killed and ten others have been injured due to the collapse of a four-storey commercial building near Saket metro station in South Delhi's Saidulajab area on Saturday (May 30) evening. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a locality known for a sea of PG accommodation, coaching centres, and student messes. (PTI)

A rescue operation was conducted overnight to pull survivors out of the debris as authorities continue search efforts in the hope of pulling out more people. This is a multi-agency rescue operation, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service.

Heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs were used by the rescue operation teams to maximise efforts. All injured were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The DFS reportedly received a call at 7:44PM on Saturday regarding the collpase.

A video, allegedly shot by a bystander, captures the moment the building collapsed, sending a massive cloud of dust up into the air.