Fire breaks out in cancer hospital in Kolkata

A fire broke out in a prominent cancer hospital in Kolkata around midday on Tuesday, the third such incident in the city since October.

According to director general (fire services) Jag Mohan, the fire broke out in Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in south Kolkata. Three fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The fire was reported in the genetic research wing. But it immediately triggered panic in the adjacent hospital building.

“Our immediate attempt was to resist the fire from spreading to the institute’s hospital wing that houses many patients. The lab area was immediately evacuated. However, we apprehend the fire might have destroyed research papers in the laboratory,” said an official of the institute.

Another employee indicated that the fire could have been triggered by the an air conditioner machine.

CNCI functions under the Union ministry of health.

On November 12, there was a fire at Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine triggering panic among patients and visitors. On October 3, more than 200 patients were evacuated and medicines worth Rs 5 crore were damaged after a fire broke out in the pharmacy of state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

In other major fire incidents in the city, a blaze was reported on Tuesday in a residential building in Topsia in eastern part of the city.

On November 17, a fire broke out at The 42, an under-construction building billed as the tallest structure in Kolkata.

On September 16, Bagri market, a building accommodating hundreds of shops in the city’s trading hub of Burrabazar in central Kolkata was gutting completely more than 400 shops.

