e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Fire breaks out at Kolkata shopping mall, no casualties reported

Thick black smoke was seen billowing out of the basement of the Kolkata mall which has been evacuated.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A fire broke out in a shopping mall in the city’s satellite township Salt Lake on Thursday.
A fire broke out in a shopping mall in the city’s satellite township Salt Lake on Thursday.(ANI Photo )
         

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Salt Lake, a satellite township of Kolkata, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the four-storey mall’s basement.

The glass and steel structure shopping mall was full of people shopping for Durga puja that begins on Friday.

“We hope that the fire will be doused shortly. We have alerted the fire services minister,” said Krishna Chakraborty, mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation who rushed to the site.

Nine fire engines were pressed into service.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire might have been triggered by a welding job. A few two-wheelers were gutted in the fire, they said.

As soon as smoke was seen billowing from the basement, the mall was evacuated and no-one was reported to be trapped inside.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:06 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News