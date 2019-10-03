Fire breaks out at Kolkata shopping mall, no casualties reported

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:20 IST

A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Salt Lake, a satellite township of Kolkata, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the four-storey mall’s basement.

The glass and steel structure shopping mall was full of people shopping for Durga puja that begins on Friday.

“We hope that the fire will be doused shortly. We have alerted the fire services minister,” said Krishna Chakraborty, mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation who rushed to the site.

Nine fire engines were pressed into service.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire might have been triggered by a welding job. A few two-wheelers were gutted in the fire, they said.

As soon as smoke was seen billowing from the basement, the mall was evacuated and no-one was reported to be trapped inside.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:06 IST