Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 36 due to AC explosion

ANI |
Jun 18, 2025 12:26 PM IST

No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders and two engines quickly extinguished the flames, with further details pending.

A massive fire broke out in Noida Sector 36 of Uttar Pradesh due to a blast in the air conditioner. As of now, no casualties have been reported due to the accident.

The fire, which was triggered by an AC blast, was extinguished by two fire engines.(Unsplash/representational)
The fire, which was triggered by an AC blast, was extinguished by two fire engines.(Unsplash/representational)

Fire tenders had rushed to the accident spot, and with the help of two fire engines, they were able to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
