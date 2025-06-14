Fire breaks out at Common Central Secretariat building in Delhi, 13 fire engines at spot

A fire broke out in the Common Central Secretariat Building on New Delhi's Janpath Road on Saturday, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road.(Representational Image)

Almost 13 fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire, ANI reported.

Delhi Fire Services said, "Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road. 13 fire tenders reached the spot. Dousing operation underway."

(This is a developing story)