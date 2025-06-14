Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Fire breaks out at Common Central Secretariat building in Delhi, 13 fire engines at spot

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 01:01 PM IST

Almost 13 fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

A fire broke out in the Common Central Secretariat Building on New Delhi's Janpath Road on Saturday, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road.(Representational Image)
Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road.(Representational Image)

Almost 13 fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire, ANI reported.

Delhi Fire Services said, "Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road. 13 fire tenders reached the spot. Dousing operation underway."

(This is a developing story)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
