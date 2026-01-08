Fire breaks out in train carrying rubbish in Mumbai's Kurla, suburban services briefly disrupted

Train services in the Main line of the Central Railway was affected on Thursday evening after one of the coaches of a train filled with muck and garbage caught fire. The incident happened near Kurla railway station where this muck special rake was stabled in the siding line there. A 'muck special' train parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations caught fire on Thursday.

According to the officials from the Central Railway, this was the first coach of the special train in which garbage and muck collected from tracks and rail lines were dumped. This happened around 8.30 pm or so as fire engulfed the coach.

"This muck special coach that caught fire, was standing at the EMU siding in Kurla. We immediately began taking all necessary measures to douse the fire," said a CR official.

But for this, they had to switch off the overhead cable (OHE) which supplies 25000 volt electricity to trains. Another CR official said that the OHE was turned off between Vidyavihar and Sion railway stations from 20.38 to 20.55 for the purpose of dousing the fire.

"We had to suspend the rail traffic on the UP Slow (towards CSMT) line, temporarily until the fire fighting was completed. The fire was doused at 8.55 pm and soon after that the OHE was restored to enable resumption of train services," said a CR official.