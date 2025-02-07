Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out in two Maha Kumbh mela sectors, 22 tents gutted

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 02:16 PM IST

The first fire incident was reported around 10 am in the ISKCON camp in sector 18 of Maha Kumbh mela while the second fire broke out in sector 5 near Khak Chowk area

PRAYAGRAJ: A fire broke out in two different sectors of the Maha Kumbh mela gutting 22 tents and damaging property worth nearly 10 lakh on Friday morning, police said. No casualty was reported till the time of filing this story.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit at the ISKCON camp on Tulsi Marg, said chief fire officer, Maha Kumbh (HT Photo)
It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit at the ISKCON camp on Tulsi Marg, said chief fire officer, Maha Kumbh (HT Photo)

The first fire incident was reported around 10 am in the ISKCON camp in sector 18 of Maha Kumbh mela while the second fire broke out in sector 5 near Khak Chowk area.

Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)
Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)
Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)
Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)
Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)
Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty (HT photo)

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit at the ISKCON camp on Tulsi Marg, said chief fire officer, Maha Kumbh, Pramod Sharma.

Neighbouring camps of different organisations were also evacuated to avoid any human casualty.

Over a dozen fire tenders were pressed to get the fire under control in an hour.

Also Read: The tragedy at Maha Kumbh

Sharma further said that the areas were cordoned off after the breakout of fire. “Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the mishap,” he said.

The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)
The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)
The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)
The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)
The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)
The fire damaged property worth nearly ₹10 lakh on Friday morning (HT Photo)

This was the second major fire incident in Maha Kumbh mela. A fire had broke out on January 19 in the Geeta Press camp in sector 19 where nearly 100 tents were gutted and property worth nearly 1 crore was damaged.

Two to three gas cylinders exploded in the camp in Sector 19 of the mela area causing a massive fire outbreak in the camp, said Sharma. Around 10 fire tender trucks and a dozen fire-fighting motorcycles brought the flames under control in a nearly two hour-long exercise

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On