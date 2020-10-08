‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The news of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron’s death was announced by his son Chirag Paswan on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the President of India said, “A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

The President also said that Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He further said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised.”

Ram Vilas Paswan was in the hospital for the past few weeks. He died at the age of 74.