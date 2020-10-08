e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

The President also said that Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President of India Ram Nath Kovind is congratulated by Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind is congratulated by Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The news of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron’s death was announced by his son Chirag Paswan on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the President of India said, “A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

The President also said that Paswan was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He further said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised.”

Ram Vilas Paswan was in the hospital for the past few weeks. He died at the age of 74.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In