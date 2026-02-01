Firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, police team at site

Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty around 12.43 am, prompting heightened security in the area, police said on Sunday. Shots fired outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence (File photo)

The incident took place outside Shetty’s home in Juhu, following which Mumbai Police deployed additional personnel around the premises as a precautionary measure, said Mumbai police. No injuries were reported in the firing.

Police officials said teams are examining multiple angles to identify those involved. According to the police, the motive behind the attack is still unknown, reported ANI news agency.

An investigation is currently underway, with police and forensic teams on site to trace the assailants and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Video footage showing heightened police presence outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has surfaced on social media. The visuals show police vehicles, barricades and officers stationed outside the building.