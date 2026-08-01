‘First and last mistake… I am just 15’: Girl booked for PM Modi remarks apologises in viral video

A girl booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 23 has reportedly apologised for her remarks.

The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old". (X)

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In a video message, she said, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister,” NDTV, India Today and several other media outlets reported.

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Girl apologises for anti-Modi remarks

In the video, she reportedly called the incident her “first and last mistake”.

The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old".

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{{^usCountry}} The video has now gone viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has now gone viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

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“I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said.

A complaint over the girl's remarks was filed at a Noida police station on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, Noida Police registered a Zero FIR before transferring the case to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

Must forgive 'our misguided children': PM

Modi on Friday said he was deeply hurt that even his late mother was targeted with abusive remarks during the protest at Jantar Mantar. He also expressed disappointment that "our daughters" had used such language, while urging people to forgive the "misguided children".

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In another video message posted on Instagram late at night, he said he understood the anger that many people were feeling. However, he said this was the time to support young people and help them find the right path.

He said a few "naughty children" had used abusive language against him, adding that the words spoken had no place in a civilised society.

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"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there with filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but it was a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Congress jabs Modi over video

The Congress strongly criticised PM Modi’s remarks, saying that while people across the country were expecting an apology from him, he had instead chosen to "forgive the country".

Sharing his video and post on X, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi, "Listen to this. The country is asking him to apologise, yet he has forgiven the country."

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With inputs from agencies