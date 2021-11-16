Home / India News / First arrests made in Manipur after ambush that left Colonel, his wife, son dead
india news

First arrests made in Manipur after ambush that left Colonel, his wife, son dead

These are the first arrests since Saturday’s ambush in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Eight Assam Rifles’ soldiers were also injured in the incident
Assam Rifles said the two terrorists were arrested in joint separate operations with the Manipur Police in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Assam Rifles said the two terrorists were arrested in joint separate operations with the Manipur Police in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Two terrorists of the proscribed Peoples’ Liberation Army Manipur and Kangleipak Communist Party have been arrested days after five soldiers, including an Assam Rifles colonel, his wife, and their eight-year-old son, were killed there in an ambush on Saturday.

The Revolutionary People’s Front, a group under which the People’s Liberation Army Manipur operates, claimed responsibility for the ambush along with the Manipur Naga People’s Front.

In a tweet, Assam Rifles said the two terrorists were arrested in joint separate operations with the Manipur Police in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Monday.

Also Read | Northeast separatism: Colonel’s death brings China role back in focus

These are the first arrests since Saturday’s ambush in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Eight Assam Rifles’ soldiers were also injured in the incident.

The ambush came at a time when the security situation in the Northeast had improved significantly in the army’s assessment, and a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers was underway there.

It is seen as an attempt by insurgents to re-establish their relevance. Security forces launched a massive manhunt for the insurgents who carried out the ambush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out