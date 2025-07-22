Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
First batch of Apache attack helicopters arrive in India, Army calls it ‘milestone moment’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 01:39 pm IST

The Army informed about the Apache helicopters development through a post on social media platform X.

The Indian Army received its first batch of Apache attack helicopters from Boeing on Tuesday, in what is being seen as a major boost to the defence forces.

Army said that the Apache will bolster its operational capabilities significantly.(X/ ADGPI)
The Army informed about a development of getting three helicopters from Boeing through a post on social media platform X.

“#Apache for Indian Army. Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India,” the post read.

The Army affirmed that the induction of the Apache attack helicopters into the force would ‘significantly boost’ its operational capabilities.

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in the social media post.

The American aerospace giant delivered the AH-64E Apaches choppers as part of a contract to supply six helicopters to the Indian Army. The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

In September 2015, the IAF signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd. for 22 Apache helicopters. The defence ministry then approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters and weapons systems from Boeing for the Army in 2017 at a cost of 4,168 crore.

In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army. The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024.

Follow Us On