Covid-19 vaccines: After Serum, first batch of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin arrives in Delhi

The Air India flight carried three boxes while the Vistara flight brought four boxes of the Bharat Biotech vaccine
By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Boxes of Covaxin arrive at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, January 13. (Photo: Sourced)

The first batch of Covaxin, Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

The vaccines were brought in by two flights, one of Air India and the other, Vistara. An Air India official said that flight AI 559 departed from Hyderabad at 6.50am and at the Indira Gandhi International airport at 9.15am carrying three boxes weighing 80.5kgs.

The Vistara flight, UK860, arrived at 10.40am with four boxes of Covaxin.

Officials said the boxes were shifted to the temperature controlled facility at cargo terminals before being shipped out. “While the vaccines brought in by Air India were dispatched for Karnal, the Vistara consignment was sent to Rajiv Gandhi superspeciality hospital in Tahirpur, Delhi,” said an official, wishing not to be named.

A SpiceJet flight also landed at Delhi airport from Pune, carrying 34 boxes of Covishield vaccines. “Out of these, nine were sent to Agra, 12 to Bareilley and 13 boxes to Meerut,” the officer said.

