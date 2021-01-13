Covid-19 vaccines: After Serum, first batch of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin arrives in Delhi
The first batch of Covaxin, Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.
The vaccines were brought in by two flights, one of Air India and the other, Vistara. An Air India official said that flight AI 559 departed from Hyderabad at 6.50am and at the Indira Gandhi International airport at 9.15am carrying three boxes weighing 80.5kgs.
The Vistara flight, UK860, arrived at 10.40am with four boxes of Covaxin.
Officials said the boxes were shifted to the temperature controlled facility at cargo terminals before being shipped out. “While the vaccines brought in by Air India were dispatched for Karnal, the Vistara consignment was sent to Rajiv Gandhi superspeciality hospital in Tahirpur, Delhi,” said an official, wishing not to be named.
A SpiceJet flight also landed at Delhi airport from Pune, carrying 34 boxes of Covishield vaccines. “Out of these, nine were sent to Agra, 12 to Bareilley and 13 boxes to Meerut,” the officer said.
Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
