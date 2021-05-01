First batch of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

The first consignment carrying 150,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad, Dr Reddy’s Labs -- the licensed distributor of the vaccine in India -- announced on Saturday. The vaccine’s arrival is expected to boost India’s efforts to ramp up vaccination of its citizens even as limited supplies hit the third phase of the inoculation drive that started on May 1.

“We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia. The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days. This initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up our supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout,” said Dr Reddy’s Labs in a statement.

Sputnik V was the third vaccine to be given Emergency Use Authorisation in India after Oxford University -AstraZeneca developed ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech manufactured ‘Covaxin’. India has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

“Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks. This is a reaffirmation of Dr Reddy’s commitment towards combating COVID-19 in India through our portfolio of therapeutics and vaccines,” said Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer, API and services, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, in a statement.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund will supply about 125 million doses of the vaccine.

Confirming the news, external affairs ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted: “Sputnik-V vaccine arrives in Hyderabad from Russia! Will add to India’s arsenal to fight the pandemic. This third option will augment our vaccine capacity & accelerate our vaccination drive.”

“This is the 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik-V vaccine with millions of doses to follow. Plans to ‘Make in India’ for use in India, Russia & 3rd countries. Deeply value support from long-standing friend Russia. Over a decade of India Russia special & privileged strategic partnership,” he said in another tweet.

On April 13, Dr Reddy’s Labs received India’s drugs controller’s approval for import of the vaccine under restricted use in emergency situation, making it the third vaccine allowed for use in India against Covid-19.

The vaccine’s efficacy is pegged at 91.6% based on the final assessment of clinical trials in Russia, where roughly 20,000 people were part of the phase 3 clinical trials.

In India, the vaccine is being tested by Dr Reddy’s in 1,600 people in a phase 2/3 trial meant as a “bridging study” that all foreign-made pharmaceutical products need to undergo.

The production locally, through various tie-ups, could start by end of June or early July, according to of Kirill Dmitriev, ceo, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that is marketing the vaccine globally.

Apart from partnership with Dr Reddy’s Labs, that is also conducting Sputnik V clinical trials locally, RDIF has entered manufacturing partnership with five other local companies -- Stelis Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec and Virchow Biotech.

Among these companies, Hetero Biopharma received clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week to conduct phase 3 clinical trials.

India will be producing at least 50 million doses per month of Sputnik V, over the next couple of months.

“We are looking at producing 50 million doses or more a month of Sputnik V by this summer, or end of summer, in India. India has a significant production capacity; we have already announced tie ups with 5 local companies for mass production of Sputnik V, and we intend to have several more tie-ups that will announce soon; likely in next 2 weeks,” Dmitriev earlier said.

