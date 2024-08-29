First bi-weekly Mumbai-Goa train's inaugural run today | Check timings, stations

The inaugural run of the first Mumbai-Goa bi-weekly train on the Western Railway will begin on August 29, officials told news agency PTI. The initial run will begin from Borivali station, a major point on the Western Railway section, instead of Bandra Terminus. The regular bi-weekly train will shuttle between Bandra Terminus and Madgoan in Goa. (Pic for representational purpose only)

Timings

The regular bi-weekly train will shuttle between Bandra Terminus and Madgoan in Goa. It will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40pm. On its return, it will leave Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50am and reach Madgaon at 10pm, as per notification of the Railway Board.

Currently, all Konkan and Goa-bound trains from Mumbai are operated from the Central Railway station. Starting a Goa-bound train from Bandra Terminus is expected to benefit tourists from the Western suburbs of Mumbai, who are looking to visit the coastal state, a popular holiday destination.

In the absence of a dedicated cord line, the train will have to change its direction from north to south at Vasai Road to run Konkan-bound trains from their system. According to the official, this will be time-consuming and could affect the punctuality of other trains as well.

Stations

This train with 20 (Linke Hofmann Busch) LHB coaches will stop at 13 stations namely - Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi, Thivim, and Karmali. According to the Railways, these coaches offer better safety, comfort, and efficiency for train passengers when compared to standard steel ones from the Railway's Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

ICF coaches were the standard passenger coaches for decades, known for their distinctive blue and yellow livery. They were made of steel and had a distinctive design with a curved roof. They were generally comfortable for their time, but lacked some of the advanced features and safety standards found in modern LHB coaches.

(With inputs from PTI)