e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh

First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam’s Dibrugarh

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 07:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Dibrugarh
There are 368 cows in the shelter.
There are 368 cows in the shelter.(ANI/Twitter)
         

A cow shelter in Assam’s Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast’s first-ever cow hospital on Sunday, on the occasion of Gopashtami.

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

“On the auspicious occasion of Gopashtami, we have inaugurated the first hospital for cows in the Northeast. The hospital will provide services in 30 km radius,” Nirmal Bediya, manager of Shree Gopal Gaushal told ANI.

There are 368 cows in the shelter.

tags
top news
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
Marginal drop in air quality, IMD forecasts higher pollution levels from Monday
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Joe Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Rahul, Samson or Pant? Former players pick India keeper for AUS tour
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In