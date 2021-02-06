First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held
The first High-Level Dialogue (HLD), co-chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, was held on Friday.
Commitment to the establishment of this Dialogue was a major outcome of the 15th India-EU Leader's Summit held in July 2020, with an objective for ministerial-level guidance towards the bilateral trade and investment relations, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
During the discussions, in the HLD, the ministers emphasized the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in a post-Covid-19 era and agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times.
The ministers also agreed to meet within the next three months, with an objective for reaching consensus on a host of bilateral trade and investment cooperation issues viz. a bilateral Regulatory Dialogue; an India-EU Multilateral Dialogue to explore further possibilities of cooperation; etc.
In a significant step forward, regular interactions for re-initiation of bilateral trade and investment agreements, with an interim agreement, to start with, were also discussed.
The ministers concluded with confidence and commitment towards a renewed India-EU commercial and economic partnership reflecting the full potential of bilateral commercial relations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi
- The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Heavy police deployment in Haryana to deal with fallout
- Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No alimony when man not of marriageable age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress as farmers call 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox