First ‘Made in India’ Airbus C-295 aircraft completes maiden test flight from Vadodara

India on Wednesday conducted the maiden test-flight of country's first "Made in India" Airbus C295 military transport aircraft from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara.

First 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight.(X/Airbus Defence)

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The event marks a significant milestone for the country's aviation and defence manufacturing sectors, with the successful test flight representing a major leap forward for the C295 programme and the government's "Make in India" initiative.

"The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production testing process," Airbus Defence said in a social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} The aircraft is the first of 40 C295 aircraft to be built in India under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aircraft is the first of 40 C295 aircraft to be built in India under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme's objective of delivering the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme's objective of delivering the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force," the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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The C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector.

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"The programme's progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India," the statement added.

The C295 is a versatile and reliable tactical transport aircraft and has become a cornerstone of military operations worldwide.

Manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space, the C295 is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern militaries, including tactical support, cargo support, surveillance, humanitarian aid and other tasks.

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The Vadodara plant from where the plane conducted test-flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in October 2024.

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