First penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 tonight

First penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 tonight

In this case, the moon passes through the outer penumbral shadow that the Earth casts on it. In such a situation, the perceivable darkening of the moon is minimal, thus it is rather difficult to visually differentiate a penumbral eclipse from a full moon.

Jan 11, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The lunar eclipse will be visible over a vast span of our planet covering Eurasia, Africa, Australia and parts of North America.
The lunar eclipse will be visible over a vast span of our planet covering Eurasia, Africa, Australia and parts of North America.
         

A celestial spectacle, the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse tonight.

It is the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that will appear this year.

The celestial event set off at 10:37 pm IST and is set to last for 4 hours and 5 minutes, according to the timeanddate website.

This eclipse is not a total but a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The moon passes through Earth’s dark central shadow during a total lunar eclipse, leading to a considerable dimming of the Lunar disc.

In this case, the moon passes through the outer penumbral shadow that the Earth casts on it. In such a situation, the perceivable darkening of the moon is minimal, thus it is rather difficult to visually differentiate a penumbral eclipse from a full moon.

It will be visible over a vast span of our planet covering Eurasia, Africa, Australia and parts of North America.

