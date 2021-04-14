‘First they ignore you... Then you win’: Rahul Gandhi on nod to foreign vaccines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday for its decision to fast-track the approval of vaccines already authorised for use in the US, UK, EU, and Japan.

Gandhi had earlier faced severe criticism from many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the same issue, when he urged the Centre to fast-track the approval of vaccines made outside India.

Reacting to the government’s move, Gandhi posted on Twitter, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” India has been witnessing the highest surge of cases with 184,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Gandhi had written to PM Modi, criticising him for creating a “vaccine starvation” in the country by exporting to other countries. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had then accused Gandhi of lobbying for pharmaceutical companies by seeking “arbitrary approvals” for foreign vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a meeting of its central working committee on April 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government, calling the PM “callous, negligent, cruel and indifferent” towards Indians.

Speaking at the launch of Congress’s digital media channel INC TV, Surjewala said the BJP government jeopardised the lives of millions of Indians by its negligence.

He added that the Modi government was “cruel” about the provision of life-saving drugs like Remedesivir.

Despite vaccine shortage within the country, the PM had refused to cut down on the export, he alleged. “Why is there a need to export when there is no vaccine for Indians first?” Surjewala asked.