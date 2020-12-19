e-paper
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released

First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released

E5 Series Shinkansen will be modified as a bullet train running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:42 IST
The Embassy of Japan has released the visuals of the model which will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai once the bullet train project is completed.
The Embassy of Japan in India has released the first official visuals of what will be called the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. In official terminology, the project is known as Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. So what Japan has released are the photos of E5 Series Shinkansen, which will be modified as a bullet train running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2023. However, it is likely to be delayed as land acquisition has not been done in Maharashtra.

Here are the photos

This is how E5 Series Shinkansen looks.
The distance between Ahemedabad and Mumbai will be covered in two hours once the bullet train starts.
The project is scheduled to be completed by 2013 but delays are expected.
Larsen and Toubro has won a contract under which it will build some portions of the huge network falling i n Gujarat.
No work has been done so far in the Maharashtra part of the network.
On September 24, the National High Speed rail Corporation had opened the bids for the nearly 1.08 lakh crore project. Larsen and Toubro won the contract outbidding Tata Projects, Ircon International–Afcons Infrastructure–JMC Projects consortium, and J Kumar Infra Projects–NCC-HSR consortium.

This tender covers nearly 47 per cent of total alignment of the corridor between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat and includes four stations — Surat, Vapi, Billimora and Bharuch — as well as 24 rivers and as 30 road-crossings.

No work has begun on the projects Maharashtra stretch so far as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not keen on the project.

Once the bullet train starts, the distance between Mumbai to Ahmedabad will be covered in two hours.

