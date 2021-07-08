Fisherman carries TN minister Anitha Radhakrishnan in ankle-deep water, video stokes controversy

Tamil Nadu fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan has found himself at the receiving end of major social media backlash after videos of him being carried by a fisherman from the sea to the shore emerged. The minister was reportedly hesitant to step on water and was hence carried by the man, which he denied while talking to reporters.

Radhakrishnan was at Pulicat in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu to inspect erosion in a nearby lake along with the district collector and MLAs. During his inspection, more than 30 people travelled along with the minister in a boat that can only transport seven people at a time, local Tamil news station Puthiyathalaimurai TV reported. Because of this, the boat began to lose balance and some people were moved to another boat.

The minister then continued his inspection and while returning he reportedly was not sure about stepping on the water. Following this, a fisherman nearby with the minister carried him on his shoulder in ankle-deep water to land.

In the video of the incident, which garnered large attention on social media platforms like Twitter, another man could be seen assisting the minister and the fisherman who carried him. Several news reports also said that the minister didn’t want his shoes to get wet.

However, Radhakrishnan had denied such claims. He also said that he had not asked anyone to carry him and that the fisherman volunteered to do so because of his “affection” Puthiyathalaimurai TV quoted the minister as saying earlier on Thursday.

Despite the minister’s explanation, the video received many angry reactions, especially on Twitter. Many people called out the minister for the ‘VVIP treatment.’

Radhakrishnan, the current minister for the Tamil Nadu department of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, won the Tiruchendur constituency in the Thoothukudi district in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu state assembly elections.