Fit certificate mandatory, six months jail, ₹1,000 fine: New animal slaughter rules in Bengal

A ‘fit certificate’ for the animal, banning of public slaughter, and imprisonment and fine for violations – the West Bengal government has notified a new set of guidelines for animal slaughter in the state. If anyone is found to be in violation of the above guidelines, they could face jail of up to six months, or a fine of up to ₹1,000. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The state government said that the guidelines were issued in accordance with the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act of 1950, PTI news agency reported. They were also issued in the light of a series of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court in 2018 and 2022.

The rules also clearly stated that the slaughter of animals in open public spaces would also be “strictly prohibited.”

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What do the rules say? What is a fit certificate? The West Bengal government has barred animal slaughter without a “fit certificate” provided by authorities.

“No person shall slaughter any animal, meaning (bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated bulls) unless he has obtained in respect thereof a certificate that the animal is fit for slaughter,” the notice issued by the state government said.

Therefore, as part of the new rules, the concerned municipality chairman or the panchayat samiti's sabhapati must issue a certificate jointly with a government veterinary surgeon, according to the PTI report.

Before granting the permission, authorities must assess the age and physical condition of the animal, and if the certificate is denied, the aggrieved party would have the right to appeal the decision before the state government. However, this must be done within 15 days of the communication of the refusal to grant the certificate, the guidelines stated.

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In addition to this, only those animals who are found to be permanently incapacitated owing to any injury, deformity or an incurable disease, or those are above 14 years of age, would qualify for slaughter, the government notice said.

Fine or imprisonment for violation Apart from a fit certificate, a designated place for slaughter was also notified by the state government, which banned killing in public and open spaces.

“An animal in respect of which a certificate has been issued shall be slaughtered only in a municipal slaughterhouse or any other slaughterhouse identified by the local administration,” the notification stated.

If anyone is found to be in violation of the above guidelines, they could face jail of up to six months, or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both, PTI reported. Further, all such offences would come under cognisable offences.

The intention behind the directive was to ensure strict adherence to the existing legal provisions, a senior police officer told PTI.