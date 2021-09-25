Fit India movement: Union minister Anurag Thakur cycles at 11,000 ft in Leh

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur took up the Fit India challenge, cycling at 11,000 feet with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. He reached the union territory on Friday to inaugurate a Himalayan film festival and also flagged off a bicycle rally in Kharoo.

"Get up! Go for a run, jog, or cycle! 11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh With the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning! Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App?" Thakur said in a tweet which also had a video that showed the minister participating in the rally.

Get up! 🌞

Go for a run, jog or cycle ! 🚴

11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh



With the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning!



Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App ?



Download: @FitIndiaOff pic.twitter.com/vxp2kJ4Y2x — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 25, 2021

The Fit India movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, who said that the initiative was the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

On the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Thakur launched the Fit India mobile application, integrating technology with the mission to keep the people of the country fit. At that event, he skipped rope and demonstrated his fitness.

The cycle rally, meanwhile, was flagged off under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The event was organised by Ladakh Police in collaboration with Ladakh Cycling Association to promote fitness in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this Fit India campaign in 2019 to make aware people of health and fitness. Today, I am glad to see that people in Leh are ready with their cycles to participate in the rally, even though it is located at more than 11,000 ft height," Anurag Thakur said while speaking at the event.

On Friday, Thakur, who is also the minister for information and broadcasting, inaugurated the Himalayan Film Festival at Leh. The five-day-long film festival is also a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.