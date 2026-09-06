Five dead after consuming spurious liquor in MP’s Sagar, over 12 hospitalised

Five people died and more than a dozen fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Baraj village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry. Five people died and more than 12 were hospitalised after suspected spurious liquor consumption in Sagar

“A group of people from Baraj village consumed liquor on Saturday night. Their condition deteriorated soon after and they complained of nausea and vomiting. They were rushed to hospital where five were declared dead. Six others are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment,” Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

“Prima facie, the cause of death appears to be poisoning, but we are awaiting the autopsy report for confirmation. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” the SP added.

A team from the excise department also reached the village and seized liquor bottles from a local vend for forensic examination.

The incident comes days after a licensed liquor contractor had lodged a complaint with the Excise Office alleging the sale of counterfeit liquor branded as ‘Bombay Whisky’ in the area. Four days ago, during an excise department meeting, licensed contractors had raised strong objections over the alleged supply of illicit and spurious liquor in the district.

The collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.