Five dead after consuming spurious liquor in MP’s Sagar, over 12 hospitalised
Five people died and over 12 were hospitalised after alleged spurious liquor consumption in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with six in serious condition.
Five people died and more than a dozen fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Baraj village of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry.
“A group of people from Baraj village consumed liquor on Saturday night. Their condition deteriorated soon after and they complained of nausea and vomiting. They were rushed to hospital where five were declared dead. Six others are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment,” Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.
“Prima facie, the cause of death appears to be poisoning, but we are awaiting the autopsy report for confirmation. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” the SP added.
A team from the excise department also reached the village and seized liquor bottles from a local vend for forensic examination.
The incident comes days after a licensed liquor contractor had lodged a complaint with the Excise Office alleging the sale of counterfeit liquor branded as ‘Bombay Whisky’ in the area. Four days ago, during an excise department meeting, licensed contractors had raised strong objections over the alleged supply of illicit and spurious liquor in the district.
The collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More