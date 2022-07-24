Five die in rain-related incidents in Telangana

Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed due to incessant rains and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived.

“It is an old building and nobody was there in that when it collapsed. It appears the building collapsed due to incessant rains,” Joshi said. The injured person is being treated in hospital.

In Chegunta of Medak district, two persons died on the spot when the compound wall of a factory collapsed during wee hours of Saturday due to rains, a senior police official said.

The official said two persons were injured in the wall collapse and they are being treated.

A motorist died on the spot as his head hit a road divider after his bike skidded due to waterlogging at Narsingi-Vallabhapur junction on Saturday morning, police said.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. According to weather report, heavy to very heavy rain is “very likely” to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mulugu, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Jayashanker Bupallapally, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy districts. Heavy rains are “very likely” to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.