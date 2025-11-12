Five held in Assam for sharing inflammatory posts on Delhi Red Fort blast

Silchar: Five people were arrested from different districts of Assam for allegedly sharing inflammatory content related to Monday’s Hyundai i20 explosion during rush hour on an arterial road near the Red Fort in New Delhi that killed at least 10 people, police said on Wednesday. According to police officers, the five were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (Representative photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrests on X. “In connection with the recent Delhi blast, Assam Police has arrested the following individuals for spreading offensive and inflammatory content online,” CM Sarma said.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Mattiur Rahman from Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup, and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon.

“Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror,” CM Sarma added.

According to police officers, the five were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) after their social media posts and comments were found to be provocative. Police said suo motu cases were registered against them.

A senior police officer said that law enforcement agencies in the state are closely monitoring social media activities. “People have been advised not to post or share content that could be deemed inflammatory or sensitive in nature,” the officer added.

The CM on Tuesday said that several people were seen posting “happy emojis” after the blast. “If they are expressing joy over such an incident, they must be sympathetic towards terrorists and we are not going to tolerate this,” Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a retired principal of a government school was detained in Cachar district for allegedly making a politically motivated remark about the blast. He was later released with a notice, according to Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Pratim Das.