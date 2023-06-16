Five infiltrators killed in J&K’s Kupwara district: Official

Five infiltrators were killed in Jumagund area close to Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

Security forces said that the search in the area is under way. (File image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An encounter has started between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Five (05) foreign terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on,” additional director general of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar had posted on his official Twitter account.

On Tuesday, two unidentified militants were killed in a joint operation in Dobanar Machil area of Kupwara district on the LoC.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the site including two AK rifles and four hand grenades.

Also Read: J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in Kupwara

On May 13, the army said they had foiled an infiltration attempt on the LoC in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, on May 6, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was killed in Karhama village in Baramulla district while on May 4, two militants from south Kashmir were killed in another shoot out with security forces in Baramulla.