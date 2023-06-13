Two terrorists neutralised in J&K's Kupwara; operation continues
Jun 13, 2023 02:29 PM IST
“Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” informed Kashmir Police in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
