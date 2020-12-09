e-paper
Home / India News / Five injured in grenade attack in J-K’s Baramulla district

Five injured in grenade attack in J-K’s Baramulla district

Police said that an unidentified person tossed a grenade towards a vehicle which missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to five civilians

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
One of the persons injured in a grenade attack near Baramulla being brought to a hospital .
One of the persons injured in a grenade attack near Baramulla being brought to a hospital .(AP)
         

Five civilians were injured when unidentified persons in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Singhpore area on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that an unidentified person tossed a grenade towards a vehicle which missed the intended target and exploded on the road causing injuries to five civilians. The injured persons were shifted to Pattan sub district hospital. The village is located 32 kilometers from Baramulla town on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

Soon after the attack senior police officers reached the area and a search operation was launched in the neighbouring villages. However, no arrests were made till the afternoon.

Baramulla’s senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom said that they are trying to find out the persons responsible for the attack. “Five people were injured in the attack. We don’t know whether the SSB vehicle which was near the spot was target or the attack was to create panic in the area.”

