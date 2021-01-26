Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi

Five people were killed when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck near Amava village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh early Tuesday morning, police said.

Bhadohi’s Superintendent of police, Rambadan Singh said that the five persons including two drivers of the ambulance were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

As the ambulance reached near Amava village, it rammed into a stationary truck. All five people, including the two drivers of the ambulance were killed, the officer said.

“Vipinpal Singh (30), a resident of Chittorgarh who was working in a company in Asansol had died there. His brother Navneet along with two of his friends Rajvir and Rakesh and two drivers were carrying Vipin's body to Chittorgarh in an ambulance when it collided with the truck. All five persons including two drivers of ambulances were killed on the spot,” Singh said.

The police officer said that the kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident.