Five Ks of jungle raj: PM Modi attacks RJD-Congress ahead of Bihar elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress at a rally in Muzaffarpur, saying the two parties represented the "five identities" of Bihar's jungle raj — katta (country-made guns), kroorta (cruelty), katuta (resentment), kushasan (misgovernance), and corruption.

In a sharp attack, PM Modi accused the opposition leaders of insulting Bihar’s faith by calling Chhath Puja a “drama.”

“It is my first tour of Bihar after Chhath Puja, which is now famous across the world,” said Modi. “Chhath stands for devotion and equality. My government is working to get it recognised as a UNESCO heritage festival. But while your son is working for its honour, Congress and RJD leaders call it a nautanki.”

Without naming anyone, Modi was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks a day earlier, where the Congress leader had accused the PM of staging a “Chhath drama” by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna.

“Look at the depths to which these people can stoop for votes. This is an insult that Bihar will not forget for centuries,” Modi said, as the crowd responded with chants of “Phir ek baar NDA sarkar.”

RJD-Congress like water and oil Modi said the alliance between the RJD and Congress was “unnatural,” comparing it to “mixing water and oil.”

“They’ve joined hands only to loot Bihar again. Reports are coming in of fights between their own leaders,” he said.

He added that while the NDA worked for cultural preservation and development, the opposition was known for violence and corruption.

“During the RJD’s rule, 35,000 to 40,000 kidnappings happened in Bihar. Goons looted vehicle showrooms, and their campaign songs today talk about katta and dunali,” Modi alleged.

The battle for Bihar 2025 The Bihar Assembly Election 2025, to be held in October–November, will decide the fate of 243 constituencies.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), along with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and allies — collectively the NDA — seek another term.

The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, has allied with the Congress and Left parties under the INDIA bloc to challenge the ruling coalition.

Political newcomer Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting all 243 seats, marking his formal entry into politics.

Present strength in Bihar Assembly BJP: 78 MLAs

JD(U): 45 MLAs

Other NDA allies & rebels: 9 Total NDA strength: 132 (above majority mark of 122)