Five Lashkar terrorists shot dead near LoC in Kupwara

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid and shot dead five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police and army officers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

On September 30, the security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by killing two terrorists along LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district (ANI)

Army’s Chinar Corps said the Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police launched a joint operation near the Line of Control (LoC) and stopped a group of terrorists from crossing the border into Kashmir.

“Joint anti-infiltration operations…have resulted in elimination of 5 terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control into Kashmir. 5 AK Rifles and other war like stores have been recovered,” it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The police said the slain terrorists were members of LeT.

“Five LeT terrorists killed. Their identification is being ascertained. The search operation is in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police quoted additional director general of police( ADGP), Vijay Kumar, as saying in a post on X.

J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said terror groups were attempting to increase the infiltrations before the onset of winter.

“(Before start of winter), their attempt is to push in terrorists from launch pads based in Pakistan into Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Baramulla sectors. Many of these attempts have been foiled. Successful operations on the border have happened and many terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate,” he said.

He added that the number of terrorists active in the area has reduced drastically.

“Police and other forces have achieved major success. People are relieved as terrorists have been eliminated…The number (of terrorists) is not huge and in coming days, they will go down further,” he said.

On September 30, the security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by killing two terrorists along LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Two weeks earlier, security personnel killed three terrorists when they tried to cross the border into Kashmir from Pakistan.

