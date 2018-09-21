Five LeT militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Five militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba who recently infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an encounter on Friday, police said.

The encounter took place at Sumblar area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Police said the five had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) recently and were on their way to other parts of the Valley.

