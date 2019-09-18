Five of a family found murdered in Haryana

india

Five members of a family were found murdered in an under-construction building in sector 6 in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

Jhajjar city in-charge Jitender Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Hakam, 35, his wife Meda, 35, daughter Deepa, 16, brother Bahadur, 26 and father Haka, 52, all migrant workers belonging to Madhya Pradesh. In his complaint, building constructor Vinod Kumar said he had received a call from a labourer around 7 pm to inform him about the murders.

“She had gone to the site after another of Haka’s sons, Karan, called up from Madhya Pradesh that no one in the family was taking his calls. The woman found all five dead and called me up. These labourers had been working with me for the past month and I had given them~ 40,000 on Monday. I told them to come back to work on Wednesday morning. When I arrived on the site, I found them murdered with sharp-edged weapons,” he added.

Jhajjar city in-charge Jitender Kumar said, “All the five members of a family were killed with sharp-edged weapons and were hit on the hand. We have sent the bodies to the civil hospital. Post-mortem might be done tomorrow.” The police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

