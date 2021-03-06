IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Five states account for 82% of daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
The nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656.(REUTERS)
The nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656.(REUTERS)
india news

Five states account for 82% of daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt

In a single-day spike, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new cases. Kerala followed it with 2,776 fresh cases. Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added 818; 677; 543 cases respectively.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab continued to report a high number of daily infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As per the health ministry's statement, the three states along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 82 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

In a single-day spike, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new cases. Kerala followed it with 2,776 fresh cases. Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added 818; 677; 543 cases respectively.

Also Read | Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19

In view of the increase in daily Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Saturday rushed high-level multidisciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, the government said in a statement. The teams are being deployed to assist the state health departments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country added 18,327 fresh cases. The Covid-19 active caseload has increased to 1,80,304 which now comprises 1.61 per cent of the total infections.

Before this, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on January 29. Since then, the number of daily infection has remained below the 18,000-mark.

India is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19, at a time when the pandemic was appearing to slow down globally and in the country as well. Though a massive vaccination drive is underway in the country, the second wave, if hits India, could still be very threatening for the country.

During the peak of the first wave, the daily number of cases had touched 98,000. Currently, the number of daily cases has been below 20,000. On Thursday, it reported a sharp spike of more than 17,000 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance, and the BJP in the fray.(PTI)
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance, and the BJP in the fray.(PTI)
india news

West Bengal elections: Congress deems offering ISF more seats 'problematic'

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The Congress party believes that giving them seats means cutting down on their own, and if they cannot get more seats from the Left front, it will be difficult.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern range Devajyoti Mukherjee and Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Mina inaugurated the 'Poll Express' which will mainly travel to the border areas and rural areas of the district. (Image via Twitter)
Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern range Devajyoti Mukherjee and Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Mina inaugurated the 'Poll Express' which will mainly travel to the border areas and rural areas of the district. (Image via Twitter)
india news

Need to make new women voters this year: Assam Cachar's DC Keerthi Jalli

PTI, Silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Demos of the voting process will be shown to the general public through the vehicle with new voters encouraged to cast their votes under the SVEEP initiative in Cachar district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. (HT archive)
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. (HT archive)
india news

NIA chargesheets 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer in 2014

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary have been charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
india news

Approached court to prevent hit-and-run smear campaign, says Karnataka minister

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Speaking to the media, the minister said that these kinds of hit jobs tarnish the image of individuals and destroy the goodwill gained from years of good work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central teams will visit the Covid-19 hotspot areas in the two states and ascertain reasons for the surge.(HT File Photo )
The central teams will visit the Covid-19 hotspot areas in the two states and ascertain reasons for the surge.(HT File Photo )
india news

Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra, Punjab for Covid-19 assistance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The move comes a day after Maharashtra reported over 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in a day, the highest single-day rise since October 17 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656.(REUTERS)
The nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656.(REUTERS)
india news

Five states account for 82% of daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
In a single-day spike, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new cases. Kerala followed it with 2,776 fresh cases. Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added 818; 677; 543 cases respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi HC issues notice to MHA on plea seeking to disband Central IPS Association

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The court has directed the MHA to file an affidavit as to what action has been taken against the functioning of CIPSA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Maoists killed two men after branding them as police informers when they had gone to a village in Bijapur from Dantewada.(File photo for representation)
On Friday, Maoists killed two men after branding them as police informers when they had gone to a village in Bijapur from Dantewada.(File photo for representation)
india news

Maoists kill man branding him as police informer in Andhra’s Vizag forests

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • Police said the victim had earlier worked as a member of Maoist militia and surrendered a couple of years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Mumbai man dies by suicide after killing father, grandfather, say police

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Police said the young man who murdered his father and grandfather was mentally unstable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

HP MLAs to get full salary from April, MLALAD fund fully restored

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • The state government had last year decided to cut 30 per cent salaries of its MLAs and suspend the MLALAD fund for two years to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ruling CPI(M)’s state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Monday said nobody attempted to settle the rape allegation levelled against his son.(PTI File Photo)
The ruling CPI(M)’s state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Monday said nobody attempted to settle the rape allegation levelled against his son.(PTI File Photo)
india news

CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri’s wife summoned by Customs for builder’s smartphone gift

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • The smartphone gift has links to the gold smuggling case that the Customs busted last July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT Archive.)
Supreme Court. (HT Archive.)
india news

Supreme Court to commence hybrid physical hearings from March 15

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The apex court has issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the hybrid physical hearings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's total COVID-19 active cases have reached 1,80,304, comprising 1.61 per cent of the country’s total number of infections.(Reuters)
India's total COVID-19 active cases have reached 1,80,304, comprising 1.61 per cent of the country’s total number of infections.(Reuters)
india news

15 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 on March 5, highest in a day: Centre

Posted by Joydeep Bose | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) had started on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway near Rohtak on 100th day of protest, in Haryana.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway near Rohtak on 100th day of protest, in Haryana.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
india news

100 days of farm laws protest: Farmers block major expressways. See pictures

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:25 PM IST
To mark the 100th day of the landmark protest, protesting farmers' unions decided to observe March 6 as the 'Black Day'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police team which rushed to scene of fighting between the two group also came under attack. (Representational photo/Getty Images)
A police team which rushed to scene of fighting between the two group also came under attack. (Representational photo/Getty Images)
india news

3 killed, 9 injured as dispute over land turns violent in Bihar’s Munger

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Two groups had been trying to build a wall around a plot of land that is said to belong to a mutth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP