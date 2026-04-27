Shillong, The North East Students' Organisation on Monday called for immediate steps to end the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Fix responsibility, restore peace in Manipur: North East Students' Organisation

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In a statement, NESO, an umbrella organisation of student bodies of all NE states, expressed "deep concern over the recurring cycle of violence and bloodshed" in Manipur, saying innocent lives continue to be lost and the fabric of peaceful coexistence is being eroded.

"These repeated acts of violence against unarmed civilians represent a grave humanitarian concern that strikes at the core of human dignity, security and the fundamental right to live in peace," NESO chairman SB Jyrwa said.

The organisation said the continuing unrest has caused "immeasurable suffering" to families and communities, leaving behind grief, fear and uncertainty.

It extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the prolonged conflict.

"The pain endured by the people is a collective pain shared by the entire North East," Jyrwa said.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, NESO questioned the inability of both state and central authorities to effectively intervene and end the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, NESO questioned the inability of both state and central authorities to effectively intervene and end the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The continued failure to restore peace and normalcy reflects a deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The continued failure to restore peace and normalcy reflects a deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The organisation called for "immediate, fair and transparent intervention" to prevent further escalation of violence and ensure justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation called for "immediate, fair and transparent intervention" to prevent further escalation of violence and ensure justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts must be identified, held accountable and booked in accordance with the law," Jyrwa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts must be identified, held accountable and booked in accordance with the law," Jyrwa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appealing for restraint, NESO urged all communities and stakeholders to uphold the values of humanity and pursue dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing for restraint, NESO urged all communities and stakeholders to uphold the values of humanity and pursue dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Violence can never be a solution; only dialogue and mutual respect aimed at addressing underlying issues can pave the way for lasting peace," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Violence can never be a solution; only dialogue and mutual respect aimed at addressing underlying issues can pave the way for lasting peace," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisation also recalled its past peace initiatives and reiterated its commitment to continue efforts aimed at promoting harmony and stability in the region.

"The restoration of peace in Manipur is not only a regional necessity but a moral imperative. The time has come for all authorities concerned to act with urgency, sincerity and accountability," Jyrwa said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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