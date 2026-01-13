Flight restrictions over Delhi ahead of Republic Day beginning Jan 21

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday announced air space restrictions over Delhi and surrounding areas for a specified duration daily from January 21 to 26, people familiar with the matter said. On January 26, flight operations at Delhi airport would be suspended, first between 8.30am and 1pm and again from 3pm to 7pm. (ANI Video Grab)

In two NOTAMs, or Notice to Air Missions issued on Tuesday, AAI said no flights would be allowed to take off or land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), and other airports within a 300 km radius during the specified windows.

Citing the NOTAMs, an official said the Delhi airspace would be shut from 10am to 12:15pm between January 21 and January 25, during which no take-offs or landings would be permitted in and around Delhi.

On January 26, flight operations at Delhi airport would be suspended, first between 8.30am and 1pm and again from 3pm to 7pm.

On January 29, air space restrictions will be in place from 3pm to 7pm.

The official added that airlines have been asked to adjust flight timings in a way that no passenger flight is held up due to the airspace restrictions.

The restrictions, imposed before ahead of Republic and Independence day celebrations, are aimed at ensuring security during Republic Day events.

A second official underlined that scheduled commercial flights would be permitted to operate on approved air traffic service (ATS) routes, subject to altitude restrictions. “Aircraft will be allowed to overfly the 300-km restricted zone only above flight level 290, except over the VIP air corridor,” the official said.

Aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre (ARC) aircraft, army helicopters on emergency or medical evacuation duties, and state-owned aircraft carrying governors or chief ministers have been exempted from the airspace restrictions.

Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during the restricted hours, except for helicopters deployed for emergency, VVIP duties or Republic Day flypast activities. The Rohini helipad will also remain shut during the same period.

In addition, operations of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, hang gliders, paragliders and aero-models will be completely prohibited around Delhi.

Flying of long-range aerial vehicles will not be allowed within a 300 km radius of Delhi, while short range aerial vehicles, including drones, will be banned within a 100 km radius. All flying objects, including drone cameras and airborne video equipment, will also be barred from operating in the designated VIP area during the restricted period.