Flood situation in K’taka remains grim, 10 dead till now

Bengaluru: Ten people were killed and three others are missing in the flood-affected regions of Karnataka, revenue minister R Ashok told reporters on Sunday. The weather department has issued a red alert for seven districts in the coastal areas of Karnataka, predicting three more days of rainfall.

As many as 22,417 people have been rehabilitated in 237 relief camps set up in this region in the rains. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 283 villages in 45 taluks were the worst affected due to widespread rains, which have impacted more than 36,498 people.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas along with R Ashok. “I assure the people that the government is with them. I have spoken with all concerned officials and compensation will be given to all those affected due to the floods,” the CM told reporters during an interaction in Belagavi.

He also said that officials are in touch with the Maharashtra government over the release of water from dams in the neighbouring state that have a direct impact on the flood situation in the northern districts of Karnataka.

According to the data released by KSDMA, more than 3,502 electric poles have been uprooted and 342 transformers were damaged due to which electricity supply in several villages has been disrupted.

R Ashok said that 59,000 hectares of agriculture crops and around 2,000 hectares of horticulture crops were submerged due to excess release of water and heavy rains in the north Karnataka region. “As many as 134 houses have collapsed, 2,480 houses partially, while 213 schools have been partially damaged due to excess rains in the region,” he further explained.

Thousands of people were evacuated from danger zones after eight landslides, including one that derailed a train, were witnessed a day prior.

Karnataka sounded a red alert on Friday night in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu. An orange alert was also raised in the Belagavi and Dharwad districts.

The CM on Saturday had directed the district in-charge ministers to stay put in their respective districts and monitor the relief and rescue operations in the areas.