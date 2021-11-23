Flood toll mounts to 34 in Andhra, 10 still missing, says government

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that the death toll in the latest heavy rains and floods in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts has mounted to 34 and that 10 more people are still missing.

Making a statement in the state legislative assembly, agriculture minister K Kanna Babu said the government had ordered payment of an ex gratia of ₹lakh to each of the families of those who had lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods.

He said a financial assistance of ₹30,000 will be provided to the farmers in case of the death of livestock and ₹3,000 in case of sheep and goat. As many as eight NDRF and eight SDRF teams along with two helicopters were pressed into service for rescue and relief operations in 19 places.

Kanna Babu said there were 294 relief camps in flood affected areas and 57,969 people were evacuated and kept in relief camps. Standing crops in eight lakh hectares were damaged as per preliminary estimates and crop enumeration would be done once floods receded, he said.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a video conference with the collectors and other officials concerned of the affected districts in the morning, instructed that each affected family be provided with 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal,1 kg of cooking oil, 1 kg of onion, 1 kg of potato and a cash assistance of ₹2,000.

He asked the officials to focus on sanitation, maintenance of medical camps, restoration of roads. He directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments to finalize the tenders for permanent restoration works in next four weeks.

The chief minister instructed the officials to provide a compensation of ₹95,100 and sanction a new house to those who lost their homes and ₹5200 to those whose houses are partially damaged due to floods.

He asked the officials to provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh and one government job to the families of constable in Nellore, a village secretariat employee and an RTC conductor, who lost their lives while helping others during the floods.