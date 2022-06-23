'Floods in Assam but BJP busy topping Maharashtra government': Congress MP Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday sharpened his attack on the BJP as he spoke about the Assam floods, and referred to it while talking about the Maharashtra political crisis. More than three dozen MLAs are sequestered at a top hotel in Assam's Guwahati along with Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who has rebelled against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"If there's a crisis, it's that of floods. The BJP has gone blind for power. There're floods in Assam, PM should visit the state, announce special package but he's busy toppling the Maharashtra government, or in Gujarat elections...Only power is everything for BJP," Gaurav Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Eknath Shinde - along with over 30 MLAs - reached Assam early on Wednesday morning after a day-long stay at a five-star hotel in Surat.

Despite an emotional address by Uddhav Thackeray - where he spoke of his readiness to quit - Shinde continued to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, calling the NCP-Sena-Congress combine "an unnatural alliance".

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, however, has made it clear that Thakceray won't step down. In another big move, which prompted a show of strength from the party cardre, Uddhav on Wednesday night moved to 'Matoshree' from the official residence 'Varsha'.

Meanwhile, in Assam, more than 100 people have died so far due to the floods. Over 5.45 million people remain affected and 99,026 hectares of crop area have been submerged by flood waters so far.

A remark by Assam chief minister in the midst of Assam's link to Maharashtra political crisis has drawn the opposition's fury. "Guwahati has many luxury hotels and if the rooms are full we should be happy as it will bring in revenue. We will earn through GST and we need it during these difficult times of devastating floods in the state. Why should we turn away Goddess Lakshmi when most of our hotels are empty or have low occupancy during this period," Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

