12 more killed in Assam floods, toll reaches 101

Twelve people, including four children, were killed in four of the 32 flood-affected districts of Assam on Wednesday taking the toll from floods and landslides in the state since April to 101, said a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Four deaths were reported in Hojai district, three each in Barpeta and Nalbari and two more in Kamrup. The victims included three children in Hojai and one in Barpeta, according to the ASDMA statement.

Over 5.45 million people remain affected and 99,026 hectares of crop area have been submerged by flood waters so far. A total 271,125 persons displaced due to flooding are taking shelter in 1,871 relief camps including 1,026 relief distribution centres in 27 of the 32 affected districts, the statement added.

Nearly 5,000 villages in 112 revenue circles have been affected by floods so far. Several areas in Cachar, Karimganj, Darrang, Goalpara and Morigaon districts also remained flooded on Wednesday.

The situation was critical for most residents of Silchar town, headquarters of Cachar district in Barak Valley, where large parts of the town are still submerged and residents are facing difficulty in getting food, water and other provisions.

A total of 3,658 persons marooned due to flooding were rescued by NDRF, SDRF and Army personnel in 13 districts on Wednesday. Landslides were reported in Dima Hasao and Karimganj districts.

