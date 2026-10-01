‘Heavy bleeding from head, hands’: Dentist who treated Indian pilot recounts aftermath of flydubai ‘crash attempt’

An Israeli dentist, who treated Smit Machchhar after his co-pilot stabbed him in an attempt to crash a flydubai plane, said the Indian pilot was in a “very bad shape” after the incident.

The dentist said medical teams in Saudi Arabia later treated the wounded captain after the aircraft landed in Tabuk. (AFP)

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Musaev Shota, who was one of the first three passengers to enter the cockpit of flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, said he had attended to Machchhar after helping overpower and restrain his co-pilot.

The dentist also said that the injured Indian pilot was conscious, and had informed them about the stabbing incident in the cockpit

What did the dentist say on the aftermath?

Shota, who helped provide emergency medical treatment to the Indian pilot, said Machchhar was in a very serious condition when he reached him. “The pilot was in very bad shape, with heavy bleeding from his head and hands,” the dentist told Ynet.

Also Read | PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's family after flydubai attack

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{{^usCountry}} Shota said that being the only doctor on the plane, he had “managed to stop the bleeding”, following which the pilot became “fairly stable”. However, he said Machchhar's condition “deteriorated somewhat” shortly before landing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shota said that being the only doctor on the plane, he had “managed to stop the bleeding”, following which the pilot became “fairly stable”. However, he said Machchhar's condition “deteriorated somewhat” shortly before landing. {{/usCountry}}

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The dentist said that the Indian pilot had continued to speak to them while lying on the floor. “The pilot was talking to us while he was lying there and told us he was 39 and had two children,” Shota said. “The attacker stabbed him and cursed him,” the dentist told Ynet.

Shota said medical teams in Saudi Arabia later treated the wounded captain after the aircraft landed in Tabuk. “I understood from them that he survived and was out of danger,” he said.

What do we know about the incident?

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The flydubai plane, carrying 174 people, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain, triggering a struggle inside the cockpit. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 then plunged nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 metres) in less than 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. The aircraft issued a hijack alert before diverting to Tabuk.

Passengers and crew entered the cockpit and overpowered the co-pilot, allowing two other flydubai pilots who were travelling aboard the flight to take control and land the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli officials. The passengers later reached Israel safely.

‘I saw something was wrong and ran…’: Shota on passengers' quick response

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Speaking about the incident, Shota said he had not waited after hearing about something going wrong inside the cockpit. “I didn’t wait. I saw something was wrong and ran,” he told Ynet.

Also Read | Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Smit Machchar's heroics on flydubai plane: 'Extraordinary bravery'

Shota said several passengers joined the struggle to overpower the co-pilot, adding that there were a “few brave people there”. “We took control of the attacker and tied him up. Of course it was difficult, but we managed,” the dentist stated. He said there were three other passengers along with him who “took control of the situation”.

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“At that moment you don’t think, you just act…If we hadn’t, we wouldn’t be talking to you now,” Shota said, adding that another passenger, named Yaniv, was among the first to jump into action.

Describing the fear inside the cabin as the plane lost altitude, Shota said, “We thought we were going to die, 100%. The plane lost an insane amount of altitude in half a minute.” He said that passengers had then begun to shout for other pilots aboard, following which one among them went into the cockpit and “took control”.

The second set of pilots on the plane was owing to the possibility of regional disruptions forcing the flight to take a longer route.